Severe weather threat, then a BIG drop in temperature!

AFTERNOON UPDATE:

As of 12p, temperatures inland have reached the mid-50s...likely will top out between 55 and 60 with a decent amount of sunshine. Along the shoreline, thanks to an onshore flow, temperatures will only peak in the lower 50s.

Given our increased confidence in the threat for some strong to possibly severe thunderstorms tomorrow (Wednesday), we've declared an Early Warning Weather Day. While today will be quiet, a strong storm system will likely bring rounds of rain and thunderstorms to the region. Tonight, we'll see scattered showers and areas of fog develop. Tomorrow, a pre-frontal trough could trigger a period of rain with embedded thunderstorms by late morning; then, another (more potent) line of thunderstorms will be possible later in the day, toward the evening commute. The primary concern will be for strong and potentially damaging wind. As of the posting of this update, CT is now included in the SLIGHT risk area (elevated from earlier this morning). Similar to Saturday evening, we cannot rule out an isolated tornado somewhere in the region.

Prior to the evening round of storms, a strong southwesterly flow will help boost temperatures to record levels - well into the 60s! If we see more sunshine, temperatures could go even higher --- inland, we could get close to or even exceed 70!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

--------------------------------------

WILD WEATHER LATELY!

It was last Friday when the temperature reached 72 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. That tied the second warmest temperature on record for the month of February! The temperature also reached 72 degrees on February 16th in 1954. That warmest temperature on record for February is 73 degrees, and that was set on February 24th in 1985.

On Saturday, the temperature reached a record tying 70 degrees in Windsor Locks. The record high was originally established on February 25th in 1976. What is truly remarkable is we have never had back to back 70 degree days during the month of February until this year! Official records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905.

A strong cold front barreled through Southern New England Saturday evening with strong to severe thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Litchfield and Fairfield Counties, but thunderstorms weakened as they moved across the state. However, a severe thunderstorm spawned a strong EF-1 tornado in Conway, Massachusetts. It was the first confirmed tornado on record during the month of February in the state of Massachusetts. The wild weather since late last week is responsible for a number for “firsts”.

THE LAST DAY OF FEBRUARY….

February will end on a mild note today. Highs will be in the mid to perhaps upper 50s. You may run into a rain or snow shower this morning, and perhaps a rain shower during the afternoon. However, most of the day will be dry. The sky will be mostly cloudy.

A weak cold front will slide southward across Southern New England today, and then it will move northward as a warm front tonight. Therefore, tonight will be mild with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of fog, drizzle, and a few rain showers can be expected.

A WILD START TO MARCH!

Wednesday, March 1st, will feature record breaking warmth and perhaps a round of strong to severe thunderstorms. A strong cold front will approach New England from the west and it will pass through Connecticut later tomorrow evening. In advance of the front, a strong south or southwesterly wind will develop. This wind will pump unseasonably warm air into Southern New England and temperatures will rise into the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees. The record high for March 1st for the Great Hartford Area is 60 degrees, set in 1991. The record high for Bridgeport is 59 degrees, set in 1972. A record breaking high for the Greater Hartford Area is almost a given!

Showers will be a threat all day tomorrow, then strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has already placed most of Connecticut in a ‘marginal” risk area for severe weather. The main threat would be very heavy rainfall and gusty winds, which could cause localized damage.

Showers and storms will end tomorrow night, then a strengthening northwesterly wind will usher in much cooler air. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and lower 40s by late tomorrow night.

Thursday will be partly sunny, windy and seasonably chilly with highs in the low to middle 40s. Temperatures may not rise out of the 30s in the Litchfield Hills. The northwesterly wind could gust to 40 mph. Wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s much of the day.

The wind will diminish Thursday night and the sky will be clear most of the night. Temperatures will drop into the teens and lower 20s in many locations.

We may have to deal with snow on Friday! A “clipper” will approach New England from the west. How much snow we’ll get depends on the exact storm track. The European Model keeps snow mostly to the south of New England. However, the GFS model brings snow into Connecticut during the morning hours and it continues during the afternoon. If the GFS is correct, we will have a light accumulation of snow! For now, we are forecasting snow and highs only in the low to middle 30s.

Much colder air will overspread Southern New England Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the teens Friday night and the mercury may have a hard time reaching the freezing mark on Saturday. A strong northwesterly wind will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens Friday night and most of Saturday. At least Saturday will be a nice looking day with abundant sunshine.

Temperatures will be on the rise again by Sunday. We are forecasting highs in the 40s with an outside chance of reaching 50 degrees. Another weaker “clipper” should bring mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a few rain or wet snow showers.

Monday is looking good with mostly sunny skies, a brisk northwesterly breeze, and highs around 50 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”