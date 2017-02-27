Windsor community gathers for vigil to unite against hate

Dozens gathered for a vigil to unite against hate in Windsor on Monday (WFSB)

A community came together on Monday evening, to unite against hate.

Dozens gathered for a vigil on the steps of the town hall in Windsor on Monday night.

On Monday, Rabbi Jeff Glickman said his son Micah was the target of hate.

"It's being called many different names, but it's still hatred,” Glickman said.

He's a student at Hebrew High School in West Hartford, where a bomb threat was called in Monday morning.

"This was just a robo call and it's happening all over, but what it breeds is, other acts of absolute violence and ostracism and hatred,” Glickman said.

On Monday night, people from all walks of life gathered to promote unity and acceptance of others in response to incidents like the one in West Hartford, as well as others that have been taking place all across the country recently.

"Today all communities, all people of all backgrounds, united to be a voice of compassion, love and respect for each other,” said organizer Dr. Saud Anwar.

Town council member and former South Windsor Mayor Saud Anwar organized the vigil.

He said he felt compelled to act after learning of a recent alleged incident in South Windsor where an African American high school student was the target of a racial slur.

"We felt it was important for us a community to unite our responsibility to be as one community,” Anwar said.

Ritu Goel attended the vigil, and said she moved to the U.S.A from India more than two decades ago.

She says she can't recall a time when there was so much anger in the country. She hopes events like the one held Monday night will help heal a divided country.

"I think we all belong to this country, this is a melting pot, this is a diverse country and I think we should keep it that way,” Goel said.

Organizers of the vigil said they hope to hold more of them in the near future.

As far as that incident involving the African American high school student, police say a report was filed.

