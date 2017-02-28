Teens crash in Granby following pursuit that began in MA

Three teens were hurt in a Granby crash that began as a pursuit in Massachusetts. (WFSB photo)

Police are investigating a serious crash in Granby that began as a pursuit in Massachusetts.

They said three teenagers, a male and two females, were injured as a result of the crash which occurred late Monday night on Salmon Brook Street at Lakeside Drive. Police said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

It happened just after 10:45 p.m.

It is unclear who was behind the wheel.

According to police, Southwick, MA officers attempted to stop a car traveling southbound earlier in the night. The driver had been erratically driving and they suspected DUI.

The car, a 1999 Honda, fled from police in Southwick at a high rate of speed into Granby. No Granby officers were involved.

The Southwick officer reported that he lost sight of the vehicle shortly after crossing the state line into Connecticut. He came upon the crash near Lakeside Drive.

Granby firefighters responded to assist with extrication of the occupants. The North Central Accident Reconstruction Team processed the scene.

Route 10 was closed in both directions and detours were posted at East Street for southbound traffic and Mechanicsville Road for northbound.

The road reopened around 4:30 a.m.

The identities of the teens involved have not been released.

