Pivotal special elections could break deadlock in state Senate

Two Senate and one House seats are up for grabs during Tuesday's special elections. (WFSB file photo)

Voters in three districts hit the polls for what has been called one of the more significant special elections to date.

Deadlocked in an 18-18 split, the state Senate could shift to Democrats or Republicans depending on what voters decide on Tuesday.

The special elections are to fill the seats of three legislature members who left office. Two are in the state Senate and one is in the state House of Representatives.

They concern the 2nd Senate District, which covers parts of Bloomfield, Hartford and Windsor and the 32nd Senate District, made up of ten towns, including Bridgewater, Watertown and Woodbury.

The House seat is the 115th District, which represents portions of West Haven.

The House seat was held by Democrat Steven Dargan. The Senate seats were held by Democrat Eric Coleman and Republican Rob Kane.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said many feel the seat vacated by Kane is the big one to watch.

"In particular, the state Senate race out in the state Senate District 32, which is in the area around Waterbury, and encompasses ten towns, might be the race to watch because people are so concerned about the Senate," she said.

Polling places remain the same as they were in the November presidential election. There is no day-of registration on Tuesday.

Candidates for the special elections are as follows:

State Senate #2

Douglas McCrory – Democratic

Michael W. McDonald – Republican

(Write-In: Aaron Romano & Charles Jackson)

State Senate #32

Greg Cava – Democratic

Eric C. Berthel – Republican

Greg Cava – Working Families

Daniel M. Lynch – Petitioning Candidate

State Representative #115

Dorinda Borer – Democratic

Edward R. Granfield – Republican

Dorinda Borer – Working Families

