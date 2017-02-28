1 dead after fire in Westbrook

One person is dead and another in the hospital after a fire at a condominium in Westbrook on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

One person is dead after a fire at a condominium in Westbrook on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a fire at the Ocean View Village Condominiums on Economy Drive around 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters spotted smoke and flames coming from a basement condominium.

Roughly a dozen people were evacuated from their homes.

"They were pounding on everybody's door, telling everybody, 'get out, get out, the building is on fire,'" said Tom Aronson, a tenant.

Aronson was faced with a rude awakening as firefighters evacuated people.

"I just got up, I was trying to get my clothes on and get out of the building," Aronson said.

Westbrook Fire Chief Clifford Spencer said it appears a man, whose name and age were not released, did not attempt to get out of the building. Another person was taken to Shoreline Clinic for smoke inhalation. There were no reported injuries to firefighters, Spencer said.

"We had a crew on the truck trying to do the attack and we had a crew that did the evacuation," Spencer.

The fire was knocked down within 10 minutes and was contained to that one basement apartment, according to Spencer. The rest of the building was evacuated and at least 10 people were woken up by firefighters.

Westbrook Social Services and the American Red Cross are helping those affected by the deadly fire.

Boston Post Road was closed near Economy Drive for about 30 minutes. Route 1 reopened around 8:45 a.m.

Power was shut off to building at this time, but crews worked to restore it to unaffected condominiums.

The medical examiner was called the scene for the investigation. There's no word on the cause of the fire. The state and Westbrook fire marshal are working together on the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.