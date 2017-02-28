Bear spotted near Southington schools

A Black Bear, similar to this one, was spotted near Southington schools on Tuesday morning. (DEEP photo)

Two schools in Southington were placed in "Secure School Mode" after a black bear was spotted nearby on Tuesday morning.

According to Southington Superintendent Tim Connellan, there was a bear sighting near DePaolo Middle School. Connellan added that the animal was moving in the direction on Spring Lake at the time.

The "Secure School Modes" at Joseph A. Depaolo Middle and Hatton Elementary schools were brief and as of 10 a.m., the schools were on normal operations.

Police informed school officials that the bear was moving eastward in the direction of Rogers Orchards and "away from any of any schools."

An email was sent out to parents on Tuesday morning.

To check out other animal sightings in Connecticut backyards, click here.

