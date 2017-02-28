CT mother sentenced in death of popular RHAM teacher

Elizabeth Everett was sentenced to 20 months in prison after the death of a RHAM teacher. (WFSB file photo)

A mother was sentenced to jail on Tuesday after accidentally killing a Connecticut teacher in the school parking lot in 2014.

Elizabeth Everett was sentenced to 20 months in prison after police said she hit former math teacher at RHAM Middle School, Dawn Mallory.

“I'm simply going to say I'm sorry,” Everett said.

In March 2014, Everett, the now 53-year-old mother of three, admitted to drinking what she calls a standard bottle of wine the night before dropping her son off at RHAM. She was parked in a bus lane at the school and police said she was going 14 MPH when she reversed into Mallory.

“Your mother sounds like she was a wonderful person,” Everett said. “I wish I had known her and my wish is one day I hope you can forgive me.”

The documents said her blood-alcohol level was 0.07, just shy of the 0.08 legal limit. While her blood alcohol content narrowly stayed under the legal limit when it was tested, no one knows exactly what it was at the time of the accident, but Mallory's son Eric Bushor, who is also a police officer, spoke in court.

“It is scientifically impossible to have consumed as little as she testified the night before and be at the BAC she was at 8:30 a.m.,” Bushor said.

Everett was charged with six crimes, two of them manslaughter charges. Everett was found not guilty on both of those because in order to get a conviction, Judge James Graham explained Everett would need to show she was aware of risks, yet intentionally disregarded the dangers.

Everett was convicted on the lesser "misconduct with a motor vehicle" charge.

“She not only put her life and the others on the road that day at risk, but also her own son's life at risk by getting behind the wheel,” Bushor said.

On Everett's side, the courtroom heard from three friends and her husband.

“She's not a bad person,” Everett's husband said. “She didn't intend to hurt anyone.”

All expressed sincere anguish and apologies before the sentence of 20 months followed by three years of probation was handed down.

“In large part, she's gratified that it's over with,” Everett's attorney William Dow said. “On the other hand, she's a mother of three children and her preference would be to be at home with them.”

Everett will have one last night with her family before reporting back to court Wednesday at 10 a.m. Eyewitness News did ask Mallory's family for a comment and they did say they are glad she will serve some time.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.