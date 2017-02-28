Waterford schools placed in lockdown after man with backpack spotted nearby

Schools in Waterford were placed in lockdown after a report of a suspicious man with a backpack nearby on Tuesday morning.

Waterford High and The Friendship schools were placed in lockdown just before 11 a.m. Police said "security precautions" were taken at the four other Waterford Public Schools. During the lockdown, there were no outdoor activities, police added.

After Waterford High and The Friendship schools were searched, police said they did not locate a backpack.

While the incident remains under investigation, police said "there is no danger to the school children or public at this time."

The lockdown was lifted at The Friendship School around 11:30 a.m. and the lockdown was lifted at Waterford High School just before noon.

