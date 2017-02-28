2.28.17 Crawfish Monica

Crawfish Monica

From Chef Hector Delgado from Tavern 42

Ingredients:

? ¼ Cup unsalted butter

? 2 Tbls Onions - Finely diced

? 1 tsp Fresh garlic - finely chopped

? ½ Cup white wine

? 1 tsp cajun seasoning

? 2 Tbls hot sauce

? 8 oz crawfish tails

? 2 Tbls green onions - diced

? 1 Cup heavy cream

? ½ lb rotini pasta - cooked

? Salt & pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. In a large pot, melt the butter and sauté the onions, 3-4 minutes

2. Add garlic and cajun seasoning and continue stirring

3. Add wine and keep stirring, 2 minutes

4. Add cream and reduce by half, add hot sauce

5. Add crawfish tail, stirring for 1 minute

6. Add rotini pasta and mix completely

7. Plate and garnish with green onions