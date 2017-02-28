2.28.17 Crawfish Monica

Crawfish Monica
From Chef Hector Delgado from Tavern 42
Ingredients:
? ¼ Cup unsalted butter
? 2 Tbls Onions - Finely diced
? 1 tsp Fresh garlic - finely chopped
? ½ Cup white wine
? 1 tsp cajun seasoning
? 2 Tbls hot sauce
? 8 oz crawfish tails
? 2 Tbls green onions - diced
? 1 Cup heavy cream
? ½ lb rotini pasta - cooked
? Salt & pepper to taste
Procedure:
1. In a large pot, melt the butter and sauté the onions, 3-4 minutes
2. Add garlic and cajun seasoning and continue stirring
3. Add wine and keep stirring, 2 minutes
4. Add cream and reduce by half, add hot sauce
5. Add crawfish tail, stirring for 1 minute
6. Add rotini pasta and mix completely
7. Plate and garnish with green onions