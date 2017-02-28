Route 202 in Washington reopens after person suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Washington on Tuesday afternoon.

Route 202 was closed near Route 45 after a one vehicle-crash around 12:35 p.m. It has since reopened.

State police said at least one person was extricated from the vehicle after it went down an embankment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

