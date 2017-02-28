Route 202 in Washington reopens after person suffers life-threat - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Route 202 in Washington reopens after person suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
WASHINGTON (WFSB) -

One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Washington on Tuesday afternoon.

Route 202 was closed near Route 45 after a one vehicle-crash around 12:35 p.m. It has since reopened.

State police said at least one person was extricated from the vehicle after it went down an embankment. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

To stay ahead of delays in that area, click here

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.