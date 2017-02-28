Family sues UConn firefighter and state in daughter's death

State Police have arrested six UConn students in connection to a student's death in October 2016.

The parents of a University of Connecticut student who was killed in October after being run over by a campus fire department truck are suing the driver and the state.

According to the lawsuit, the parents of 19-year-old Jeffny Pally are suing over "negligence and carelessness" that led to her death.

Just last week, state police charged six UConn students on alcohol-related offenses. Police said they played a role in her death.

Pally was killed on October 16, 2016 after the 19-year-old was hit by a by a university fire department vehicle while she was sitting on the ground outside of UConn's fire station on North Eagleville Road. The fire truck was heading to a call before the crash.

Pally's blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit after a party.

