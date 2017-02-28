PD: Man expecting to meet woman in New Haven was robbed, assaulted

Police in New Haven are investigating a reported assault and robbery that happened over the weekend.

A 21-year-old Waterbury man said he was assaulted and robbed when he went to meet a woman he met through a social website called “MeetMe.”

The victim was expecting to meet a woman named Ashley around dinner time on Saturday in the area of Elm and Orchard streets.

Police say the victim got out of his car and was confronted by three or four men who were dressed in black clothing and each had a backpack.

The men demanded the victim give up his car keys, and when he refused, he said he was kicked and punched by them.

The victim said the suspects stole his iPhone 7, a gold necklace and a baseball cap with “Trade Crosswind Aviation” written on it.

Anyone with information should contact police.

