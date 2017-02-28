Bakery dishes out popular Polish treat on Fat Tuesday

Mardi Gras celebrations continued on Tuesday, which is known as Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of people were filling Bourbon Street in New Orleans, home to the largest carnival celebrations in the nation.

It’s a day of fun and food, and the celebration isn’t complete without people lining up for a paczki, a Polish treat that is a must have this time of year.

"Today we have so many phone calls from the American people for the ordering of some paczki, like a dozen, two dozen, something like that,” said Sylwia Kaczoreke, of Roly Poly Bakery in New Britain.

The had been baking at Roly Poly Bakery since early Tuesday morning, but it’s hard to keep up with the demand because they’re just so good.

"The taste is so good and the texture - they are not too dry. They are a little bit moist and that's what people like,” Kaczoreke said.

"Oh, they're very fresh, they smell very good and they're delicious - who doesn't love a good paczki,” said Linn Sliwa, a customer of the bakery.

The bakery has been using the same paczki recipe for decades.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.