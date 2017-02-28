A mild and stormy start to March!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

An initial wave of rain moved into the state late morning, with even some embedded thunderstorms throughout the southern part of the state. As we head into the early afternoon hours, we expect a lull before another round of rain with thunderstorms move in just in time for the evening commute. It is already a mild day, but in-between these rounds, temperatures could go well into the 60s inland - especially if we get a few breaks in the cloud coverage. Any additionally heating, though, will further destabilize the atmosphere. Regarding the next round... a line of storms moving through PA and points southward will move east and CT will likely be on the northern extent or periphery, so our chances of seeing severe weather is not as great as parts of NY, PA and NJ. If a storm were to become severe within our borders, it would likely do so in western or southwest CT and the biggest concerns would be frequent lightning and damaging wind. The final round of rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder will come tonight, around or shortly after midnight as a strong cold front moves into Southern New England. Behind this front, temperatures drop dramatically tomorrow and the wind will be gusty! In fact, a Wind Advisory has been posted for the entire state tomorrow.

The rest of our forecast remains on track...

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

----------------------------------------------

A WILD START TO MARCH!

Today, March 1st, will feature record breaking warmth and perhaps a round of strong to severe thunderstorms. A strong cold front will approach New England from the west and it will pass through Connecticut this evening. In advance of the front, a strong south or southwesterly wind has developed and we could have gusts to 30-40 mph this afternoon and evening. This wind is pumping unseasonably warm air into Southern New England and temperatures will rise into the 60s. The record high for March 1st for the Great Hartford Area is 60 degrees, set in 1991. The record high for Bridgeport is 59 degrees, set in 1972. There is a good chance both records will fall today.

Showers will be a threat all day Wednesday, then strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has now placed all of Connecticut in a “slight” risk area for severe thunderstorms. This is an upgrade from yesterday. The main threat will be very heavy rainfall and gusty winds, winds that could cause localized damage. A tornado can’t be ruled out. This is a situation where instability will be limited by clouds, showers, and a wind off the water (except for Western CT). However, there is going to be a lot of shear in the atmosphere, which means any severe thunderstorm that forms could rotate. Now keep in mind, there is a chance the greatest instability will stay just to the southwest of New England. There is also the possibility showers and thunderstorms that form early today could stabilize the atmosphere somewhat and therefore limit the severe potential later today. This is a situation we’ll be watching very closely for you today.

Showers and storms should end tonight, then a strengthening northwesterly wind will usher in much cooler air. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and 40s by late tonight.

THURSDAY…

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire state for most of the day tomorrow. Yes it's going to be quite windy! It's also going to be partly sunny, and seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s at best. Temperatures may not rise out of the 30s in the Litchfield Hills. The northwesterly wind could gust to 40 mph. Wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s much of the day.

The wind will diminish tomorrow night and the sky will be clear. Temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s.

FRIDAY…

It now looks like a “clipper” will have a minor impact on the state. Most of the snow should slip by to the south of New England. Still, there could be a few flurries or snow showers in the state. Sky conditions are expected to vary from partly to mostly cloudy. It’ll be a little colder than normal with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Very cold air will overspread Southern New England Friday night as a northwesterly wind gets quite gusty. Temperatures will drop to 5-15 by dawn. Wind chills will likely dip to zero or below!

THE WEEKEND…

It is going to feel like the middle of winter again on Saturday. The sky will be bright and sunny, but it is going to be windy and very cold. Highs will only be in the 20s and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens all day. A northwesterly wind could gust to over 30 mph.

Clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the single digits and teens Saturday night.

Milder air will move into Southern New England on Sunday. Temperatures will likely reach the upper 30s and lower 40s before the day is over. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon and rain will overspread the state Sunday evening or Sunday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Rain should end early Monday morning then the rest of the day looks nice with partly sunny skies and highs near 50, perhaps even higher.

Another storm system will move into the Northeast on Tuesday. Therefore, we are forecasting rain and highs in the low to middle 50s.

FEBRUARY 2017 RECAP…

February will go into the record books as one of the warmest on record for Bridgeport! The average temperature is coming in at 38.4 degrees, which is about 6.0 degrees warmer than normal. This year is off to an incredibly warm start in Bridgeport. January was the warmest on record for the Park City!

At Bradley International Airport, the average temperature for February is coming in at 34.3 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. For this location, February will not be the warmest on record, falling short of the top 5. The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1956 and 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. In 5th place is February 1976 when the average temperature was 34.8 degrees. Total for precipitation for the month is 2.49”, which is 0.40” below normal. However, snowfall was 11.6” above normal with a grand total of 22.6”.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”