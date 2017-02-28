Milford student accused of threatening school staff member

A Milford student is facing charges after police said he allegedly threatened to harm a staff member at Jonathan Law High School.

Police said 18-year-old Alex Rednak, of Milford, was arrested on Feb 24 and charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening.

According to police, Rednak allegedly made the threat during a conversation with the staff member who was threatened.

Rednak did not threaten to harm anyone else in the school at that time.

The teen is expected to appear in court on March 21.

