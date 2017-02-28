Truck carrying produce rolls over on Route 9 ramp - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Truck carrying produce rolls over on Route 9 ramp

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -

A tractor trailer rollover has closed the Route 9 southbound ramp to I-95 in Old Saybrook.

The ramp leads to I-95 northbound.

Connecticut State Police said the truck was carrying produce, and an extended closure is expected as crews clean up the mess.

Old Saybrook fire officials said no injuries were reported.

