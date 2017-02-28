Truck carrying produce rolls over on Route 9 ramp

A tractor trailer rollover has closed the Route 9 south ramp that leads to I-95 north in Old Saybrook (Old Saybrook Fire Dept.)

A tractor trailer rollover has closed the Route 9 southbound ramp to I-95 in Old Saybrook.

The ramp leads to I-95 northbound.

Connecticut State Police said the truck was carrying produce, and an extended closure is expected as crews clean up the mess.

Old Saybrook fire officials said no injuries were reported.

#CTtraffic: Rte 9 sb to I-95 nb ramp closed for TT rollover carrying produce. Expect extended closure for clean-up. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Vp4WJIAIBZ — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 1, 2017

