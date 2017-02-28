Strong thunderstorms possible to kick of March

The beginning of March will be a wild one, as storms are expected to move into the state on Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said March 1 will feature record-breaking warmth, and a round of possibly strong to severe thunderstorms.

This has prompted Eyewitness News to launch an Early Warning Weather Day.

A cold front is approaching New England, and will pass through the state on Wednesday evening.

“In advance of the front, a strong south or southwesterly wind will develop and we could have gusts to 30-40 mph in the afternoon and evening,” DePrest said.

That wind will push temperatures up to 60 degrees on Wednesday.

Showers will be a threat all day, and then strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

“The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has now placed all of Connecticut in a “slight” risk area for severe thunderstorms,” DePrest said.

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected, and can cause localized damage.

“A tornado can’t be ruled out. This is a situation where instability will be limited by clouds, showers, and a wind off the water (except for Western CT),” DePrest said.

He added that there will be a lot of “shear” in the atmosphere, which means that any severe thunderstorm that forms could rotate.

“There is also the possibility showers and thunderstorms that form early in the day could stabilize the atmosphere somewhat and therefore limit the severe potential later in the day. This is a situation we’ll be watching very closely for you tomorrow,” DePrest said.

Stormy weather will end Wednesday night, and a wind will usher in much cooler air.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and 40s by late Wednesday night.

Thursday will be partly sunny, windy and chill with highs in the 40s.

