One injured in crash with tractor trailer

One person was injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer that happened late Tuesday night.

According to police and fire officials, crews were called to the scene of the accident near 330 Sullivan Ave. at about 10:40 p.m.

Fire officials said the driver of the car was trapped and firefighters were forced to extricate. The collision also caused about 50 gallons of diesel fuel to leak from the tractor trailer.

Firefighters were able to dam the fuel and contact the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for assistance in the cleanup effort.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

