Record warmth leads to whipping winds for Thursday

It has been a wild first day of March, as the state saw record-breaking warmth, rain, thunderstorms and wind on Wednesday.

Rain arrived in the state late Wednesday morning with a few lightning strikes recorded across southern Connecticut. While the threat for severe weather has ended, showers are expected to linger Wednesday evening.

The wind has picked up throughout the day, prompting some weather alerts.

A high wind warning is being issued for northern Connecticut, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

A wind advisory goes into effect for the rest of the state on Thursday. It's from 1 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the temperature at Bradley International Airport reached 61 degrees on Wednesday, which broke the record that was set in 1991.

While the threat for severe weather is over, DePrest said there is still a chance for showers and a thunderstorm on Wednesday evening.

"Still, we’ll have a strong southwesterly wind that will gust to 30 mph or higher. It’ll be mild this evening with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s," DePrest said.

The system that brought rain into Connecticut on Wednesday is the same system that brought a deadly tornado to Missouri on Tuesday night.

As the system exits on Wednesday night, there could be some more showers starting around 11 p.m.

That's when a cold front pushes into the state.

By Thursday afternoon, the state should see a further drop in temperature.

"(Thursday) will be partly sunny and seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s at best," DePrest said.

The wind will diminish on Thursday night.

Friday morning, temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid-30s.

We could see some light snow on Friday.

"For now, we are forecasting just a few flurries or snow showers, nothing significant," DePrest said.

Sky conditions are expected to vary from partly to mostly cloudy.

The weekend will be cold, with temperatures only in the 20s on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

