Connecticut leaders react to president's Congressional address

With President Donald Trump appearing to strike a new tone with his address to Congress on Tuesday night, Connecticut's delegation had mixed reactions.

Republicans showed their support and some Democrats joined them. However, many also said they are skeptical.

Some called the speech a "reset" for Trump's young administration.

"The time for trivial fights is behind us," Trump said.

Though he said he's still preparing an executive order on immigration, he laid out his policy agenda in front of a joint session of Congress.

He touched on healthcare.

"We should ensure that Americans with pre-existing conditions have access to coverage," Trump said.

He also said he had plans to boost defense spending by $54 billion, in part to help veterans.

"Our veterans have delivered for this nation," he said. "And now we must deliver for them."

He vowed to do more to protect the nation from radical Islamic terrorism.

Rep. John Larson, a Democrat, was in attendance.

He said Trump's plans to revamp the infrastructure, including Hartford, left him hopeful. He believes the White House would support a plan to build a tunnel from downtown Hartford under the Connecticut River to East Hartford.

"This is a prescription that will both put people back to work, make our communities more livable, more accessible both for the businesses and the people who work there, but also for people to actually come, live and recreate there on the banks of the Connecticut River," Larson told Eyewitness News.

Sen. Chris Murphy, also a Democrat, was less impressed. He said no new ideas were offered.

I heard Trump say tonight that he wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with the Affordable Care Act. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 1, 2017

“His tone tonight was more sober than usual, but what a low bar we have set for the presidency when a speech is considered a success when the Commander-in-Chief doesn't do something truly stunning or embarrassing," Murphy said.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal called Trump's speech mostly vague and appealing to fear. He said the nation deserves more.

We deserve more than an Administration that pledges unity, then governs by fear. #JointAddress — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 1, 2017

Gov. Dannel Malloy also weighed in and said we all hold high aspirations for the country. However, he said Trump's vision falls short.

“In particular, the changes to Medicaid that have been recently discussed are cause for alarming concern," Malloy said in a statement. "And nothing we heard [Tuesday night] assuages our fear that millions of low-income families and seniors will lose healthcare – such a result would not only be disastrous to individuals, but to the healthcare system.”

Here are four takeaways from the address.

