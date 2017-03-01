Man gets prison term for heroin distribution in man's death

A Waterbury man has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to heroin distribution in the death of another man last year.

Teddy Lopez Jr., also known as "Chico" and "Junior," pleaded guilty in November and was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 months in prison followed by five year of supervised release.

Lopez was charged as part of an investigation into the death of a 23-year-old man, who was found unresponsive on the Hartford Turnpike in North Haven in May 2016.

The man's family gave law enforcement officials a wax fold of heroin that authorities say he probably bought from Lopez the day he died.

Authorities later found 150 bags of heroin and drug paraphernalia in Lopez's home.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.