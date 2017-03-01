Connecticut among states with highest real-estate property taxes

This may not be a surprise to some of the state's residents, but Connecticut is among the states with the highest real-estate property taxes.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com put the state as having the 4th highest real-estate taxes in the country.

It released its "2017 property taxes by state" report on Wednesday, which compared home and vehicle taxes across the country, including the District of Columbia.

Connecticut's metrics broke down like this:

48th in real-estate property tax

48th in vehicle property tax

Real-estate tax on median state home value: $5,327

Real-estate tax on median U.S. home value: $3,517

Vehicle property tax on best-selling car: $555.15

Only New Hampshire, Illinois and New Jersey were higher, respectively.

The states with the lowest real-estate property taxes were Hawaii, Alabama and Louisiana.

According to WalletHub, the average American household spends $2,149 on real-estate property taxes and another $402 on vehicle property taxes, though not every state has a vehicle property tax.

With numbers that high, the National Tax Lien Association said it's no surprise that $11.8 billion in property taxes go unpaid each year.

To see the complete list, head to WalletHub's website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.