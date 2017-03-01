Victims held at gunpoint during Meriden home invasion

Victims of a home invasion in Meriden Tuesday night were held at gunpoint (WFSB)

Police responded to a home in Meriden Tuesday night, for a report of a home invasion.

It happened on Foster Street around 10:30 p.m.

"We were all terrified cause we didn't know what to do. He came in and pointed the gun at everybody, asking for the money," said victim Diego Quishpe, who spoke to Eyewitness News through an interpreter on Wednesday. He and his family are from Ecuador.

Police said the family was on their doorstep when three suspects, who may have been waiting for them, forced their way inside.

"All three of them took them up to the room and that's when he grabbed the girl by the hair and asked 'where's the money?'" Quishpe said.

Police said when officers arrived, the suspects had already fled the scene, leaving with about $800. The suspects also unplugged a surveillance camera and took the monitor that recorded it all.

The suspects, one of whom was described as being "husky," wore black masks with black gloves.

"Each of the suspects was also said to be in possession of a handgun," said Sgt. Darrin McKay, Meriden police.

Police said the victims told them that a man and a woman were struck by the suspects, though their injuries were not serious.

"[It was] nothing serious in nature," McKay said. "But there was a female adult victim and a male adult victim that were struck by at least on or possibly multiple suspects."

The woman had to be transported to the hospital, however, for minor injuries.

"Our detective division is working with the family as we speak to determine what's been taken," McKay said.

McKay said it's unknown whether or not the suspects and victims knew each other.

"It's still very early in the investigation," he said.

The family says they don't know the victims, but think they were targeted because the head of the household, Raul Malan, runs a small construction company in Meriden.

Malan has several criminal charges, like assault and strangulation pending in court. His nephew says the family is still shaken.

“We still feel bad because it happened yesterday. They're trying to get better, but they're still thinking about it,” Quishpe said.

While neighbors didn't know about any criminal past, they did tell us the family has always kept to themselves and never posed a problem in the neighborhood.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that the crime has left them distraught.

"They always come out and say 'hi,'" the unidentified neighbor said. "They're really nice people. I feel badly that this even happened to them."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Det. John Williams at 203-630-6250.

