Speeding vehicle led to deadly crash in Washington

According to state police, a vehicle had been speeding before a deadly crash on Route 202 in Washington.

Eric Johnson, 24, of Terryville, and Alexis Schiappa, 25, of Watertown, were killed as a result from the one-car crash.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Johnson was said to be the driver and Schiappa was a passenger.

Two other people were also in the vehicle, but they're expected to be ok.

Troopers said Johnson's vehicle sped by a parked state police cruiser and ran a red light at the intersection of Route 202 and Baldwin Hill Road.

He said it then swerved to avoid another vehicle and lost control.

The car left the road and struck a metal guardrail in the parking lot of 124 New Milford Tpke.

It then went airborne and hit a tree before landing on its roof down a 50 foot embankment.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schiappa was transported to Danbury Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The two other passengers were also transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

