No injuries reported in fire at Naugatuck furniture store

An electrical fire was reported at a furniture store in Naugatuck on Wednesday morning.

The fire started up on the third floor in a storage area at 149 Maple St. around 10 a.m. An employee, who just showed up for work, smelled smoke and called for help.

The building was evacuated and the fire was extinguished quickly. There were no injuries reported in the fire.

The fire has caused several area streets to be closed and police said "residents are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid being detoured or delayed."

As of 3:15 p.m., there were still several roads closed including the following:

Maple Street at South Main Street

Maple Street between South Main and Carroll Street

Oak Street between Maple Street and High Street

Carroll Street near its intersection with Maple Street

Central Avenue near Maple Street

Residents of closed roads should have access their homes in most cases. Police said "officers will allow access upon request if allowable."

The fire remains under investigation.

