ATM recovered by police in Southbury

A stolen ATM was found in Southbury on Wednesday morning. (Connecticut State Police)

Connecticut State Police recovered an ATM in Southbury on Wednesday morning and are looking for the people responsible for the theft.

The ATM was located behind a building near 1266 Main St. around 7:30 a.m.

The theft was under investigation by the detectives from Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime.

It was unclear where the ATM was taken from.

Anyone with any information about the stolen ATM is asked to call Connecticut State Police at 203-267-2200 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. State police said “all calls will remain confidential.”

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.