Durham church offers drive-thru ashes on Ash Wednesday

The United Churches of Durham will be offering “Ashes to Go” on Wednesday. (WFSB)

At least one Connecticut church is giving parishioners ashes on Wednesday without them having to get out of their car.

Many Christians throughout the world will celebrate Ash Wednesday by receiving ashes. However, at one first church is allowing people to receive ashes without leaving their car.

The United Churches of Durham will be offering “Ashes to Go” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

