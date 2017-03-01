Catholic students fasting from their phones during Lent

Catholic students are fasting from their phones during the season of Lent. WFSB)

As Catholics fast for this Ash Wednesday, students at nine area high schools were taking part in a smart-phone fast.

Purple stickers were handed out first thing on Wednesday morning as a way to remind one another that they can’t pull out their phones for use during free time at school.

The archbishop of Hartford asked students to take part in this program for two holy days to give God a chance to “call their hearts.”

He said it's less about phones in class and more about hallways and study hall where phones are typically found and real conversation is not.

"[i] just check my phone, whenever I want," said Libby Vandal, a Northwest Catholic High School student.

"[I like] maybe getting that text message or notification on the phone, whether it be ESPN, Facebook or Twitter," said Carlos Figueroa, Northwest Catholic student.

Teachers, along with campus ministry director Kristina Gillespie, said they love the concept.

"I think it's a great idea because I think it's a real problem," Gillespie said.

There's no harsh punishment for violating the fast. Teachers said they'll just remind the students to put the phones away.

“I think it's important for us to reconnect not only with others, but also with god and I think today will give us a really good opportunity to do that,” Northwest Catholic High School student Libby Vandal said.

Students will get a reprieve on Thursday before giving up their phones again on Good Friday.

