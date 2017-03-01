Milford police warn of man who tried to lure child into vehicle

Milford police say a child was approached by a suspicious man on Wednesday morning (WFSB)

A man tried to lure an 11-year-old into his vehicle while the child was walking to a bus stop, according to police in Milford.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, where the girl was walking on Baxter Lane near Apple Jack Lane.

Police were told the man was driving an early 2000s white BMW SUV with dice on the rear view mirror and flames on the rims.

He attempted to lure the child into the vehicle by claiming he was a family friend, police said.

He asked the child to open the rear hatch and grab an item that was in the vehicle.

The child ran to a friend's house nearby and the man sped off towards New Haven Avenue, according to police.

"Trying to say that he knew the family, was friends with the family, and she knew it didn't make sense. He tried saying, why don't you open the hatch and grab an item that belongs to your family. She knew at that point, she needed to leave," said Milford Police Officer Michael DeVito.

Officers have increased their presence in the area and parents are being asked to keep their eyes peeled.

"Very surprising, my granddaughter takes the bus to school, even all the girls she plays with take the bus to school in the morning. Usually I watch them outside, but I guess when they were coming down the street, somebody stopped," said James Romano, of Milford.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened in the area.

Last March, police stepped up patrols in this same neighborhood after a man in a silver Mazda sedan with a spoiler on the trunk and black rims approached a girl on Baxter Lane and opened up the back door.

Police say that man drove off, when the child's parent who was nearby noticed what was happening.

The suspect was described as being between 25 and 30 years old with brown/black hair.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Milford police at 203-878-6551.

