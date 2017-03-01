Former state police spokesman, face of Sandy Hook investigation, retiring

Former state police spokesman Lt. J. Paul Vance announced his retirement on Wednesday. (WFSB file photo)

A Connecticut State Police lieutenant who was once the face of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting investigation announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Lt. J. Paul Vance submitted paperwork on Feb. 24, state police confirmed.

Vance's retirement will be effective on April 1.

Vance has been a member of the state police since 1974 and was originally assigned to Troop L in Litchfield.

He later became a member of its detective division.

He also was an instructor at the State Police Academy in Meriden where he trained new troopers.

Vance is credited with helping get the state's first state police aviation unit into place.

He had stints in Bethany and Prospect.

Vance was promoted to sergeant in 1998 and made a supervisor in Litchfield.

After that, he became an executive officer in the state police's public information office.

Vance said he's looking forward to spending more time with his wife and family.

In 2012, Vance was present when Gov. Dannel Malloy confirmed to the families of Sandy Hook in Newtown that 26 students and staff had been killed.

"It breaks our hearts that we couldn't save them all," Vance said at the time.

