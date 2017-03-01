Bridgeport Amber Alert, murder suspect's case is on hold

Oscar Hernandez was taken into custody in PA following a pursuit. (WTAJ photo)

Communications issues forced court officials to put a court case for an Amber Alert and murder suspect on hold.

Oscar Hernandez, whom police said killed his daughter's mother and kidnapped his 6-year-old daughter, was scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.

The incident began early Friday morning in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport police say he murdered 26-year-old Nidia Gonzales and another woman before fleeing with 6-year-old Aylyn.

Hernandez made it to Pennsylvania with his daughter where state police ultimately captured him near Harrisburg following a pursuit.

Wednesday morning, Hernandez was in court in Centre County, PA, according to WTAJ. However, Eyewitness News was told that he went to a separate room to meet with his attorney.

He needed an interpreter because he primarily speaks Spanish.

Hernandez is facing felony charges for fleeing and eluding police as well as putting his child in danger.

No date has been set for when he'll be back in court.

