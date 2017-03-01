Wanted man sought by Norwich police

A man is wanted by the Norwich Police Department on two arrest warrants.

Police said 29-year-old Devan T. Jarmon violated probation in one warrant and committed a burglary for the second.

They described him as standing 5'5" tall, weighing 130 pounds and last living in an apartment on Washington Street.

He's officially charged with violation of probation and first-degree burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kyle Besse at 860-886-5561 extension 3155.

The department's anonymous tip line can also be reached at 860-886-5561 extension 4.

