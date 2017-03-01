Former Yard Goats stadium developers suing Hartford for $90 million

Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Monday afternoon that the city is looking to fire DoNo, LLC and Centerplan construction.

Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Monday afternoon that the city is looking to fire DoNo, LLC and Centerplan construction.

A lawsuit was filed by the developer of the new ballpark for the minor league in Hartford against the capital city.

A lawsuit was filed by the developer of the new ballpark for the minor league in Hartford against the capital city.

An insurance company has officially taken over the construction of Hartford's incomplete baseball stadium.

An insurance company has officially taken over the construction of Hartford's incomplete baseball stadium.

The former developers of a new ballpark for the minor league baseball team in Hartford have amended their lawsuit against the capital city and are now asking for $90 million.

This comes one day after Arch Insurance, who took over the project, said they are ready to play ball.

The city of Hartford fired DoNo, LLC and Centerplan Construction Company in June 2016 after a number of setbacks. Centerplan Construction Company and DoNo Hartford LLC filed for a motion for temporary injunction in July.

In the current lawsuit, Centerplan Construction is asking for $90 million for unpaid bills and wrongful termination.

In the lawsuit against the city, $14 million goes to unpaid work, $36 million, which Arch Insurance is seeking from Centerplan, and $40 million, which they expect to lose from phase two of the project.

Centerplan has development rights to the area around the stadium. There were plans to build housing, restaurants, and possibly a hotel, but all of that is on hold.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin previously said they were convinced Centerplan and DoNo ran out of money. The developer previously told Eyewitness News that they were 95 percent finished with the stadium.

"Remember Centerplan are the same people who said they were 97 percent complete on the stadium - and now as they are admitting in this lawsuit filing - they were tens of millions of dollars behind budget," Bronin said.

The first official deadline the developers missed was May 17. That, according to city officials, was supposed to be the completion date for the $65 million stadium.

By missing that deadline, Bronin said the developers faced penalties for beaching their contract with the city. After an initial $50,000 fee for not completing the stadium in time, a $15,000 per day fee was added.

They also missed the May 24 one-week grace period.

"We are going to stay focused. First things first, which is getting the baseball stadium done. Make sure that stadium becomes an asset rather than a liability and then focus our attention on broader development,” Bronin said.

Ball is scheduled to be played on April 13.

To read the full amended lawsuit, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.