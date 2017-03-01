3.1.17 Dessert Pizza

Dessert Pizza

From Laura Grimmer at the Perfect Pear in Chester

Prepare dough with ingredients and steps below, then choose which toppings you'd like to put on your dough which are also below!

Dough

Ingredients:

1 c./8 oz. warm water, about 110 degrees

1 t. active dry yeast

2 c./11 oz. bread flour or all-purpose flour plus bench flour

1 t. salt

1 T. extra-virgin olive oil plus extra for hands and pans

Directions:

1. In the bowl of a food processor, mix water and yeast, allowing it to sit for 5-10 minutes, until foamy.

2. Add flour, salt and oil and process until the dough forms a ball.

3. Scrape dough onto a lightly floured work surface and knead lightly, forming the dough into a ball.

4. Place dough in an oiled 4-cup measure, cover with plastic wrap and let rise at room temperature until doubled in size, about 1-1½ hours.

5. Adjust oven rack to its lowest position and place baking stone on the rack. Preheat oven to 500 degrees.

6. When dough is doubled in size, remove from measure and cut into two even pieces with a dough scraper. Shape each piece into a smooth, taut ball, coat lightly with oil and let stand, covered with plastic wrap, for 10 minutes.

7. Prepare two pieces of parchment paper, about 20 inches long and about 10 inches wide.

8. Coat hands with oil, loosen one piece of dough from the work surface with the scraper and pull it into a 12-inch length. Place it on the parchment paper, stretching it into about a 14-by-8-inch oval, dimpling it with your fingertips and leaving a ½-inch border. Brush with oil.

9. Slide the parchment onto a baking peel, then onto the baking stone. Bake until golden brown and puffed, about 8-12 minutes.

Toppings!

For Strawberry-Ricotta with Balsamic Glaze:

Pre-cook dough with no topping, brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with raw sugar or white sugar. Then, after it's cooked, top with:

1 c. ricotta cheese (homemade or storebought), thinned with a little cream or milk

1 pint strawberries, sliced and macerated in 1 T. sugar and balsamic vinegar

Balsamic glaze.

For Pear with Roquefort, Walnuts and Port Wine Reduction:

Prepare dough through Step 8 above Spread:

¼ c. apricot preserves over dough

Slice 1 skin-on cored pear as thinly as possible, skin on, and arrange the slices on the dough.

Top with ½ c. crumbled bleu cheese (preferably Roquefort). Bake as in Step 9. After removing from the oven, scatter

½ c. toasted walnuts over top and drizzle port reduction (1 c. port plus ¼ c. sugar,

1 cinnamon stick and three slices of orange peel, simmered until reduced to about ½ c. or preferred consistency).

For Fresh Mozzarella and Blackberry:

Prepare dough through Step 8 above. Spread :

¼ c. blackberry preserves over dough

Slice and arrange fresh mozzarella over top

Scatter with 1 pint fresh blackberries and cook as in Step 9.

After removal from the oven, scatter ¼ c. toasted sliced almonds over top.