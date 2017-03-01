Gusty Wind, Dropping Temperatures... it's BACK TO WINTER!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

High temperatures for today were achieved shortly after midnight, when they were in the 50s and lower 60s. This afternoon, we'll see them fairly steady in the 40s, then drop into the 30s under a mostly sunny sky. The wind, however, will make it feel even colder. At times, it could gust between 45 and 55 mph. In fact, we've already seen wind gusts to 55 mph in Storrs, 53 mph at Windsor Locks, and 51 mph in East Haven.

As we close out the work-week tomorrow, we do with 20 degree temps in the morning then in the afternoon, highs will only reach the mid-30s (but it will feel like the 20s as the wind will still be rather breezy). While we start the day dry, there will be a chance for some late afternoon/evening snow showers.

For the weekend, our forecast remains on track: Saturday morning temperatures will drop to around 10, but it will feel sub-zero with the wind. That afternoon, with highs only in the 20s the wind chill will be in the single digits. Sunday, after another cold start, we rebound to near 40 for a high. Both days will be storm-free.

Next week, we're back to near 50 degree weather and by the middle of the week we trend unsettled.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

WEDNESDAY RECAP…

March got off to a rainy, windy, mild start. At 4:00 in the afternoon, the temperature reached a record breaking 61 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks! The previous record for March 1st was 60 degrees, set in 1991. The record high for Bridgeport is 59 degrees, set in 1972. That record will stand.

We had one round of showers and thunderstorms during the late morning and early afternoon. Thunderstorms were confined to Southern Connecticut where there was a decent amount of cloud to ground lightning. There was no severe weather associated with these storms.

THIS MORNING…

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the entire state. It remains in effect until 11am this morning for the Shoreline Counties and until this evening for Northern CT.

A cold front swept across the state after midnight and that's when the strong northwesterly winds kicked in. Temperatures right now are in the upper 50s, but these numbers will be dropping through the day. So we're experiencing our day time highs right now! The sky is partly cloudy.

TODAY…

The strong winds will continue! Today will be partly sunny and seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s at best. Temperatures may not rise out of the 30s in the Litchfield Hills. The northwesterly wind will gust to 40-50 mph, perhaps even higher. Wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s most of the day.

The wind will diminish tonight as the sky becomes clear. Temperatures will drop to 15-25.

FRIDAY…

It still looks like a “clipper” will have a minor impact on the state. Most of the snow will slip by to the south of New England. For now, we are forecasting just a few flurries or snow showers, nothing significant. Sky conditions are expected to vary from partly to mostly cloudy. It’ll be colder than normal with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Much colder air will overspread Southern New England tomorrow night and a northwesterly wind will be gusty. Temperatures will drop to 5-15 by dawn. Wind chill temperatures will likely dip to zero or below!

THE WEEKEND…

Saturday is going to be windy and very cold. Highs will only be in the 20s. In fact, temperatures may stay in the teens in the Litchfield Hills. This is a very impressive shot of cold air for early March! Plus, A northwesterly wind will likely gust to 30-40 mph. At least it will be a nice looking day with abundant sunshine.

Clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the single digits and low teens Saturday night.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. These temperatures are still below normal. However, this will be a big improvement over Saturday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

A warming trend will kick into gear during the first half of the week. Monday morning will be cold with temperatures in the teens and 20s, but the mercury should rise close to 50 degrees in the afternoon under partly sunny skies.

A warm front could bring cloudy skies Tuesday along with some light rain and drizzle. Temperatures should reach the low or middle 50s.

A strong cold front is expected to sweep through the state Wednesday morning with showers and perhaps even a rumble of thunder. Wednesday afternoon will be quite windy with mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering showers. Temperatures should reach 50 degrees or higher, but they will start to drop off during the afternoon as another batch of cold air moves into the state.

FEBRUARY 2016 RECAP…

February went go into the record books as one of the warmest on record for Bridgeport! The average temperature was 38.4 degrees, which is 6.0 degrees warmer than normal. This year is off to an incredibly warm start in Bridgeport. January was the warmest on record for the Park City!

At Bradley International Airport, the average temperature for February was 34.3 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. For this location, February was not be the warmest on record, falling short of being in the top 5. The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1956 and 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. In 5th place is February 1976 when the average temperature was 34.8 degrees. Total for precipitation for the month was 2.49”, which is 0.40” below normal. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, snowfall was 11.6” above normal with a grand total of 22.6”!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

