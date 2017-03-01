Airbnb gaining in popularity including in CT

Airbnb found Connecticut homeowners earned more than $11 million last year and brought in thousands of people into the state.

Airbnb is growing in popularity and it’s making some of Connecticut cities and towns popular destinations for travelers.

Many people use the website to find places to stay in Hartford and along the beach towns, but it’s not without controversy.

Many people are using Airbnb as a way to save money on accommodations versus staying a night or two at a hotel.

“You can get good people to take care of your place and enjoy some of the comforts you enjoy when you're not there and can make some money," George Delgado said.

Airbnb said there are 2,400-hundred people in Connecticut who have listed their home, townhouse or condo on the website. The average host made an extra $5,500 last year. The average guest stays three nights. Airbnb said 6,400 people visited Connecticut because of it

The most popular destination was new haven, then Hartford, followed by New London, Stonington and Danbury.

Along the shoreline, there’s been growing concerns among people about these short term rentals.

In fact, late last year we covered concerns in the town of Stonington where previous regulations did not permit “short term rentals.”

However, on Wednesday, Eyewitness News checked back in with Stonington’s town planning director, who said the town can't regulate the Airbnbs.

Eyewitness News reached out to the mayor of Hartford, but haven't heard back on Wednesday.

Airbnb was started in 2008 and it used worldwide in more than 34,000 cities and in 192 countries.

