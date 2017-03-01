Malloy resurrects his 'young adults' offender proposal

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is reintroducing a plan that attempts to help prevent 18-to-21-year-old offenders from becoming career criminals.

The Democrat announced Wednesday he's submitted legislation that creates a new category of non-violent offenders called "young adults."

They'd be treated using procedural rules common in the state's juvenile justice system. Also, police and court records related to their arrest would be erased if the offender doesn't commit another crime for four years.

Malloy says the longer young people are out of the adult criminal justice system, the less likely they'll become incarcerated as adults.

Malloy proposed similar legislation in 2016 but lawmakers didn't take it up for a vote. This year's version includes some changes, such as gradually phasing in the extension of juvenile court jurisdiction of young adults.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.