Hartford apartment building constructs wheelchair ramp after mother's plea

Months after a mother's plea, a wheelchair ramp was built at her apartment building

A mother in Hartford is now breathing a sigh of relief after a wheelchair ramp was built at her apartment building.

Last November, Ana Hernandez reached out to Eyewitness News after pleading with the property manager to build a ramp to accommodate her wheelchair-bound daughter.

Now, months later, a ramp is complete.

Without the ramp, Hernandez was forced to physically carry her daughter in and out of the complex anytime they needed to go somewhere.

Hernandez’s daughter Viviana is 15 years old and has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and autism.

