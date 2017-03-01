Colchester man accused of sexually assaulting child

A Colchester man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he sexually assaulted a child for several years.

Police arrested 39-year-old Randall Lee Craig and charged him with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

His arrest stems from a lengthy investigation.

Police said Craig allegedly began sexually assaulting the child when he/she was 6 years old.

The sexual assaults happened in Plainfield and Killingly, police said.

He was held on a $500,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Craig is also facing second-degree failure to appear based on an additional active arrest warrant.

