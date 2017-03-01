East Haven man sent threatening 'selfie' to ex-girlfriend's mom

Nicholas Gambardella is accused of sending a threatening selfie to his ex's mother (East Haven police)

East Haven police arrested a man who is accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend’s mother.

Police said they were notified on Sunday by a woman who said her daughter’s ex-boyfriend had threatened her via text message.

The woman said 21-year-old Nicholas Gambardella texted her a selfie, that showed him smiling while holding a gun that was pointed at the camera.

Police said the message was reportedly sent after Gambardella had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s workplace in Branford and caused a scene with several friends.

After leaving that workplace, Gambardella reportedly went to the victim’s house and yelled profanities from the street. He left the area and that's when he allegedly sent the text message.

When police arrived at Gambardella’s home, a large amount of marijuana smoke was coming from inside.

Several others were inside, including young children ranging from 3 months old to 14 years old. Officers took the children from the home.

Gambardella was charged with first-degree threatening and risk of injury to a minor.

Police also arrested 41-year-old Lisa Avery, 25-year-old William Flynn, 20-year-old Anna Zito and 25-year-old William Phelmetta.

They were all charged with risk of injury to a minor.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.