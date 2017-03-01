Educators address racial slur found on school sign

Students and educators at Granby High School say they will not tolerate hate. (WFSB)

Students at one Connecticut school district want to replace hateful words with a message of love.

Last month someone rearranged the letters on a sign outside Granby High School into a racial slur.

On Wednesday night, district leaders pledged to do everything they can to wipe out any discrimination.

“Hate has no place in our school system or this town,” Granby Superintendent of Schools Alan Addley said on Wednesday.

He said the unfortunate incident is a sad reminder that there are hateful people everywhere.

“Granby is a microcosm of society and we're not immune to issues of race or prejudice or discrimination,” Addley said.

Students also say they will not tolerate any hate.

“I really would not believe that someone would think that it's okay in 2017 to write that word anywhere,” said Granby student Brianna Canfield.

“We have no tolerance for anyone who is not completely accepting of everyone,” said Erin Steotzner, a Granby High School student.

Addley said he believes the act of racism can create teachable moments for educators and he's exploring ways to increase diversity curriculum throughout the district.

“It's important to heal, it’s important to move on, it's a time for education. It's not a time to ignore it,” Addley said.

The racist writing may be gone but it's not forgotten.

Students just hope in the end, their small signs will have a bigger impact than one person's act of vandalism.

“It was upsetting to see that somebody could do that to a sign and think that it's okay,” Canfield said.

Police are still trying to catch whoever vandalized the sign and ask that anyone with information to give them a call.

