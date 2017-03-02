Lawmakers pushing to regulate ride-sharing

Uber will donate to MADD for rides on New Year's Eve (WFSB)

A new bill that was up for discussion on Thursday looks to put regulations on ride-sharing, a relatively new industry in Connecticut.

Uber and Lyft have been operating in the state, but without any rules.

The new bill looks to change that. A public hearing took place on Thursday.

Under the new bill, the companies would have to register with the commissioner of transportation each year and have potential drivers go through background checks, submit driving records, carry insurance with liability coverage and display a logo or emblem at all times.

Companies would need to let customers know if they plan to change pricing based on demand, which is done elsewhere.

They would also have to provide customers with a photo of their driver and that driver's plate number.

Scott Coriell, communications manager for Lyft, issued a statement following the hearing.

“[Thursday’s] public hearing is a positive step forward in expanding comprehensive statewide ridesharing legislation to all of Connecticut’s cities and town," Coriell said. "Ridesharing is a safe, affordable and convenient way for people to get around and an opportunity for drivers to earn a little extra income. It also has the potential to unlock significant economic opportunity for businesses across the state. We look forward to continuing our discussion with lawmakers and working towards a bill that will benefit all of Connecticut.”

Last April, taxi companies dropped a lawsuit against Uber after they believed lawmakers would not regulate the emerging ride-sharing industry. The suit was over Uber not adhering to state taxi rules and regulations.

The hearing began at noon at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.