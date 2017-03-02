Breezy overnight, cold front could bring snow showers Friday

The wind took down a tree on Halfway House Road in Windsor Locks. (WFSB photo)

Plane was tipped over in Simsbury on Thursday morning, due to high winds. (WFSB)

While a high wind warning for the state has expired, gusty winds are expected to linger overnight.

A strong northwesterly wind gusted to over 50 mph in a number of locations on Thursday, according to Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

"We've already seen wind gusts to 55 mph in Storrs, 53 mph at Windsor Locks, and 51 mph in East Haven," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.

The wind caused power outages across the state, and at last check around 7 p.m., Eversource was reporting about 1,500 customers without power. United Illuminating reported outages throughout the day as well.

A few schools reported delays and closures as a result of the outages as well.

Trees came down in a number of towns throughout the day on Thursday, including on Halfway House Road in Windsor Locks.

A tree fell on a vehicle on the southbound side of Route 15 in the area of Orange-Derby on Thursday morning. State police said injuries were reported in the crash that happened near exit 58 on the Wilbur Cross Parkway around 10 a.m.

A small, unoccupied plane tipped over at the Simsbury Airport around 8:30 a.m. Airport officials said there was no engine in the plane, which might have been why it was light enough to flip over on Thursday morning.

While temperatures started out around 50 degrees, they have been in the 40s for most of the day.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s Thursday night.

"Overnight lows will range from 18-26 degrees in most locations," DePrest said.

Friday will be partly sunny, breezy and cold with highs only in the 30s. The wind won't be nearly as strong as it was on Thursday.

A minor clipper system will have a minor impact on the state on Friday.

"An arctic cold front will send snow showers and perhaps a few heavier snow squalls our way during the late afternoon and evening hours. Some locations could get a fresh coating to 1" of snow," DePrest said.

Bitterly cold air moves in Friday night.

"Temperatures will drop to 5 to 15 degrees, but wind chill temperatures will plunge to -10 to +5 by Saturday morning," DePrest said.

Saturday should be windy and cold with highs only in the 20s for most of the state. They may not get out of the teens in the Litchfield Hills.

