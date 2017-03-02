Traffic violation leads to heroin bust in Woodstock - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Traffic violation leads to heroin bust in Woodstock

Nicole Dumas had 50 bags of heroin on her when the vehicle she was riding in was pulled over in Woodstock, state police said. (State police photo) Nicole Dumas had 50 bags of heroin on her when the vehicle she was riding in was pulled over in Woodstock, state police said. (State police photo)
WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) -

A woman faces drug charges after state police pulled her over for a traffic violation in Woodstock.

Troopers said Nicole Dumas, 44, of Putnam, admitted to having heroin in her possession.

Dumas was a passenger in a car pulled over on Route 171 near Peake Brook Road.

She was one of three people in the vehicle.

Dumas turned over about 50 bags of pre-packaged heroin which were to be sold.

She was arrested without incident.

She was charged with possession of heroin and possession with intent to sell.

Dumas' bond was set at $5,000 and she was given a court date of March 15 in Danielson.

Another passenger in the vehicle, Scott Duquette of Putnam, was charged with violation of probation from outstanding warrants. He was held on a combined bond of $30,000.

He was set to face a judge on Thursday in Danielson.

