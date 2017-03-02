Home Depot to hire 900 people in Hartford

The Home Depot announced on Thursday that 900 people will be hired in the Hartford area as part of a spring push.

The company said it's part of a nationwide effort to bring in 80,000 new employees.

It called the spring its busiest selling season.

Positions are available in sales, cashiering, operations and online order fulfillment. They are both permanent part-time and seasonal.

College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

The company said applicants can apply in only 15 minutes through its careers site here.

Select "see all hourly jobs" and enter a desired location. Then, click search.

