Tribes to hold signing ceremony in East Windsor following casino selection

The former Showcase Cinemas in East Windsor has been selected as the site of the state's third casino facility. (WFSB photo)

A third Connecticut casino has yet to be approved by lawmakers, but that's not stopping the tribes behind the effort from celebrating its recently selected location.

The Mashantucket and Mohegan tribes are planning to hold a ceremonial signing event on Thursday to celebrate the selection of East Windsor for their new gaming facility.

An old Showcase Cinemas theater location off of Interstate 91 East Windsor was announced as the tribes' choice in Monday.

The plan is to turn it into a multi-million dollar entertainment casino destination. However, it must first go through the General Assembly. The hope is that it will be approved before the end of the session this summer.

The tribes have been pitching the third casino as a means to bring in tax revenue and jobs that would otherwise head north to an under construction casino in neighboring Springfield, MA.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wants the attorney general to weigh in on the risks of pursuing legislation that allows a tribal casino in East Windsor.

In a letter sent this week, the Democrat asked George Jepsen for his opinion on Connecticut's chances of winning a lawsuit if the legislation is challenged on constitutional grounds.

MGM Resorts International is building a casino in Springfield, Massachusetts and has expressed interest in building another in southwestern Connecticut. It already claims earlier legislation violates the company's rights.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes want legislation passed this session granting them exclusive rights to operate a casino to compete with MGM's facility.

Jepsen will also review the potential impact on Connecticut's existing revenue-sharing deal with the tribes and the impact on future gambling.

Mohegan tribal chairman Kevin Brown, Mashantucket Pequot tribal chairman Rodney Butler, state Sen. Tim Larson and East Windsor first selectman Robert Maynard will be on hand for Thursday's ceremony.

It starts at 2 p.m. at the Scout Hall on Abbe Road in East Windsor.

