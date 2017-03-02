Hartford seeking new officers during two week period

The Hartford Police Department is asking the public for help in its search for new officers.

The department opened its police officer application process for two weeks for city residents.

Applicants have until 5 p.m. on March 15, according to Mayor Luke Bronin.

“Building our police department up to appropriate staffing levels remains a priority of this administration, and I’m hopeful that Hartford residents will seize this opportunity to step up to be a part of the change in our community,” Bronin said. “We are recruiting on an ongoing basis, from within Hartford and from outside of Hartford, but this particular recruiting drive is focused on Hartford residents. We believe that increasing the number of Hartford residents on the force helps to strengthen the ties between our police officers and the community they serve.”

Police Chief James Rovella said the department is preparing for retirements of long-serving officers.

He said that in years past, the city has failed to recruit an adequate amount of officers.

Both he and Bronin said they anticipate multiple recruiting classes over the next few years.

"Our recruitment process is ongoing and with Mayor Bronin’s support, we’re going to keep searching for the best applicants to mitigate the shortfall of officers," Rovella said.

Qualified applicants must:

Be 21 years old.

Be a U.S. citizen.

Possess a high school diploma

Have a driver's license

Pass a physical ability test

Be a Hartford resident

Pass a medical examination

Pass a vision test

Pass a background check

Pay an application fee of $25

The Hartford Police Department is hiring! The application process is from March 1st - 15th 2017. This is for HARTFORD RESIDENTS ONLY! pic.twitter.com/5EZh3W52iq — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) March 1, 2017

"Please help us make a difference in our city," police said. "Share this information and encourage residents to apply to HPD."

Interested residents can apply at the department's website here.

Anyone with questions can email JoinHPD@hartford.gov.

