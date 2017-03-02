Strong winds bring tree onto car on Route 15 near Orange-Derby line

This tree was damaged by winds and a large piece fell on a van and Route 15. (Orange Volunteer Fire Department Facebook)

There are back ups on Route 15 near the Orange-Derby line after the wind toppled a tree onto van this morning. (WFSB photo)

A tree fell on a vehicle on Route 15 in Orange on Thursday, according to state police. (WFSB photo)

Strong winds brought a tree down onto a vehicle on the southbound side of Route 15 in the area of Orange-Derby on Thursday morning.

State police said it happened near exit 58 on the Wilbur Cross Parkway around 9:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large tree that had fallen on top of a car, and two people were trapped inside the vehicle. The tree partly fell on the highway and on the work van.

Firefighters removed the two people from the vehicle. They were both conscious and alert when they taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, however state police said they suffered suspected serious injuries.

The van involved in the crash belongs to A & S Mechanical and Plumbing. There was heavy damage to the front end and the windshield.

Besides firefighters and police, the Yale-New Haven's Sharp Team, which dispatches doctors to provide immediate care in the field when dealing with big incidents, was also called to the scene.

At the time of the crash, winds were high, and gusting at times at 55 to 60 miles per hour.

The state has been cutting down trees that line highways for a few years now.

In March of 2013, two cars were damaged by a falling tree.

Following a number of storms, the state started working on removing damaged trees or those too close to the road.

While preservationists have wanted to keep the tree lined parkway scenic, when it started removing trees, the state said its goal was to clear 30 feet from the shoulder of the road.

Now, Eyewitness News was curious about a work van being on the Parkway, and looking at the Connecticut State Police Facebook page, others were curious as well.

When it comes to the Wilbur Cross Parkway, commercial vehicles are not allowed. For more details, click here.

Traffic backed up all the way to the West Rock Tunnel. All lanes were open around noon as cleanup continued on Thursday afternoon.

#cttraffic:RT 15 Derby/Orange x58 car vs fallen tree w/injuries. Southbound RIGHT lane & northbound LEFT lane now OPEN as clean up continues pic.twitter.com/aKSMdcFOXL — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 2, 2017

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.