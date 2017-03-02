Insurance companies to give Hartford a hefty donation

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said three big insurance companies have committed 10 million in support to help the city. (WFSB)

Three insurance companies said they're committing millions of dollars to the city of Hartford.

According to Mayor Luke Bronin, Aetna, Travelers and The Hartford have joined forces to give the city $10 million per year over the next five years.

Bronin scheduled a news conference on Thursday to officially thank the insurance giants.

It's set for 2 p.m. at Hartford City Hall.

Eyewitness News will have more on this story throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.