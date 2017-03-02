UConn gets its own Nike shoe

Sneaker lovers can add a little Husky pride to their feet with new University of Connecticut-themed shoes from Nike.

The school is one of 13 nationwide that are allowing customers to customize their sneakers with the logos of their favorite teams.

The shoes are the NIKE ID Dunk and the Air Force 1 models.

They're available to fans on Nike.com between March 1 and April 10.

The costs range from $125 to $140.

Check out the styles here.

The other schools involved in the offer include West Virginia, Villanova, Texas, Tennessee, Syracuse, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Arizona and Alabama.

